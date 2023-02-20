Powerhouse Parramatta and Holdmark Property Group have partnered with Western Sydney University (WSU) to deliver an innovative new multi-disciplinary summer school focused on urban design and transformation.

Designed by the chair of WSU’s School of Architecture Paul Sanders, the Urban Transformation Summer School course seeks to educate and empower the next generation of urban designers and transformers. The summer school initiative follows a $10-million commitment to Powerhouse Parramatta by Holdmark.

The inaugural course will focus on the influence of Powerhouse Parramatta’s design on the local area’s urban environment, and will feature world-leading architects and the designers of Powerhouse Parramatta, Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki (Moreau Kusunoki) and Steve Toia (Genton) as well as Abbie Galvin (NSW Government Architect) and leading urban planner Kelly van der Zanden (City of Parramatta).

The summer school will also see students engage with a local council on a project to address real-world design, engineering and architecture challenges. The first program features Parramatta City Council.

Holdmark founder and chief executive Sarkis Nassif said the company is thrilled to be partnering with WSU on this unique program that will enable students to make a real impact in the world of urban design and transformation.

“As our cities continue to grow and evolve, it is more important than ever to have a new generation of professionals who are equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the challenges and opportunities of urbanisation,” said Nassif. “I am confident that the students who participate in this program will emerge with a deeper understanding of the complexities and opportunities of urban design, and a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to creating liveable and sustainable cities.”

“Western Sydney University is proud to partner with Powerhouse Parramatta and Holdmark to deliver this innovative summer school program, which will simultaneously develop students’ design thinking capability and advance practical solutions for issues directly identified by the local Western Sydney community,” said WSU vice-chancellor and president Professor Barney Glover.

“Fostering sustainable design excellence is of paramount importance for Powerhouse. It is our great privilege to play a role in supporting and enabling designers across their careers, as they reimagine urban development and cultural infrastructures for future generations,” said Lisa Havilah, Powerhouse chief executive.

Holdmark’s $10-million donation will support the establishment of the Holdmark Gallery – the second largest gallery space at the museum, as well as a new biennial exhibition focusing on innovation in design, engineering, and architecture. Holdmark will also become the principal partner of Sydney Design Week, which is curated by Powerhouse.

Image: Career Girls