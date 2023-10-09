Western Sydney University has announced the finalists for its Indigenous Centre of Excellence Design Competition, with four design teams progressing to the next stage from the initial expressions of interest for the Parramatta facility.

The teams are listed below.

Ngurrabirang Dharug: hardyhardy, Jason Wing, Mantirri Design, ARM Architecture, TCL, Cundall.

ngalaiya collective: Greenaway Architects x Greenshoot Consulting, COLA Studio, NH Architecture, Oculus, Jabin and Atelier Ten.

BVN: BVN, Blaklash, ASPECT Studios, Introba and Land Eco.

Sarah Lynn Rees + Jackson Clements Burrows Architects + Peter Stutchbury Architecture + Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture: Sarah Lynn Rees, Jackson Clements Burrows, Peter Stutchbury, Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture, Uncle Dean Kelly, Hills Thalis and Flux consultants.

Those named above will now move onto developing comprehensive design proposals in line with the vision and objectives set by WSU.

Located at the university’s Parramatta South campus on Darug land, the Centre of Excellence will give Indigenous peoples the opportunity to celebrate culture and connection to Country, while being able to connect with other First Nations peoples across the globe.

Western Sydney University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Leadership, Michelle Trudgett, says the facility will serve as a place for truth telling, teaching and learning, interdisciplinary research, creativity and innovation.

"We are thrilled to see such a strong group of finalists who are dedicated to honouring Indigenous knowledge and cultures in their designs. This project is a beacon of Indigenous excellence, and these finalists will play a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life,” she says.

Barney Glover AO, Vice-Chancellor and President of Western Sydney University, says the new facility will assist in realising the university’s goals to foster and support the development of the next generation of Indigenous leaders.

“The Indigenous Centre of Excellence will be a celebration of tens of thousands of years of Indigenous knowledges and histories. It will provide an important space for the community to engage with both the University’s and the Western Sydney region’s deep connection with Indigenous people,” he says.

“It is testament to the University’s commitment to advancing Indigenous education, leadership, and engagement, recognising that we are located on Aboriginal land and that our relationship with Indigenous communities is foundational to who we are as an institution.”

The Chair of the Design Competition Selection Committee, Dillon Kombumerri, believes the completion of the project is imperative to Indigenous culture.

"The quality of the entries and the overwhelming interest in the competition underscore the significance of this project,” he says.

“Designers from around the country recognise the Indigenous Centre of Excellence as a unique opportunity to contribute to First Peoples’ education and culture. The selected finalists have demonstrated exceptional potential in shaping this iconic First Nations space."

The winning design is expected to be announced at the end of the year.