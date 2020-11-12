WMK's Erskineville Park Sydney announces grand opening

The first stage of one of Sydney’s largest urban renewal projects, Park Sydney in Erskineville, has opened to residents and retailers, following a launch event hosted by joint venture developers Greenland Australia and GH Australia.

Stage 1 of Park Sydney includes 330 apartments across two eight-storey buildings, ‘Botany’ and ‘Cascade’, as well as 5,000sqm of retail, including a 1,600sqm Woolworths Metro, plus future food, beverage and lifestyle retail and a childcare facility.

To mark the opening, Greenland Australia’s Managing Director, Sherwood Luo, was joined by GH Australia Director, Roger Luo, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by The Right Honourable Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clr Clover Moore.

Other notable guests at the event included Richard Crookes Constructions Managing Director, Jamie Crookes, WMK Architecture Managing Director, Greg Barnett, and Woolworths Metro State Operations Manager, Nathan Shaw, while a range of other project consultants and stakeholders watched on either in-person or via an exclusive live stream.

The event saw the doors opened to Park Sydney’s future residents – up to 700 of whom will be accommodated in the first stage – as they commenced the process of moving into their new homes.

In addition, the event celebrated the launch of the project’s on-site Woolworths Metro supermarket, which will service the Park Sydney population and the wider Erskineville community with convenience shopping and fresh food options.

In another first, the Park Sydney Woolworths Metro store will include an in-house bakery operated by much-loved social enterprise, The Bread & Butter Project, who will bake a range of fresh sourdoughs and artisan breads daily.

According to Greenland Australia’s Managing Director, Sherwood Luo, the opening of Stage 1 at Park Sydney provides a first taste of his company’s plans for the 6.9-hectare site.

“Without doubt, today is a proud occasion for Greenland Australia, in what is a significant project not only for our company, but also for the people of Sydney,” says Luo.

“Park Sydney’s first stage is an indicator of what is to come for this new community, which will revitalise this part of Erskineville and eventually provide homes for nearly 3,000 people.

“We’re now very much looking forward to focussing our attentions on delivering Park Sydney’s future stages.”

Once the project’s future stages have been completed, Park Sydney will offer in the order of 10,000sqm of retail amenity, including a 4,000sqm full-range supermarket, 1,000sqm of specialty shops, multiple lifestyle and food, beverage and dining experiences, a pharmacy and a medical centre.

Apart from Park Sydney’s impressive retail offerings, the project’s overall design quality also stands out.

According to Greg Barnett, Managing Director of Stage 1 architects, WMK Architecture, this is because the design of the Botany and Cascade buildings considers the fabric of the local area.

“Our design combines the contexts of two diverse neighbourhoods into an architectural hybrid, melding the characteristics of the adjacent medium-rise, mixed-use apartments and fine-grain housing into a unified design solution,” he explains.

“Our architecture also considers Erskineville’s modern and historical contexts, capturing the essential qualities of the area, while introducing new parks, landscaping, retail opportunities and residences, to benefit the existing community.

“Meanwhile for residents, the apartments feature open plan spaces that make family interaction convenient and enjoyable, as well as durable, low-maintenance materials and efficient, high-quality appliances.”

This design vision has been brought to life by the team from Richard Crookes Constructions, led by Managing Director Jamie Crookes.

“We are pleased to be delivering this project on behalf of Greenland Australia, and it’s incredibly exciting for our team to be able to turn WMK’s exceptional designs into a reality,” said Mr Crookes.

“Despite all the recent challenges the construction industry has endured, Park Sydney’s construction has progressed on track throughout the Stage 1 build, which is a testament to the dedication of our team and the wider project consultant group.

“At the same time, we’ve remained committed to Greenland Australia’s strict quality criteria throughout the build, ensuring Botany and Cascade have been delivered to the highest calibre possible, ready to welcome many future generations of Erskineville residents.”

Upon completion of the project’s additional stages, Park Sydney is expected to comprise approximately 1,400 premium apartments, centred on the 7,446sqm McPherson Park.