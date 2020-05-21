WMK Architecture and CTLA Design win urban design competition

WMK Architecture and CTLA Design Group have won a competition for the design of a new residential development in Sydney’s north-west growth area, Rouse Hill.

The development includes 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments some with private roof terraces, with the site being immediately adjacent to the future Tallawong Town Centre and sits within close proximity to the Tallawong Rail Station part of the new Sydney Metro Northwest line that connects popular business centres Castle Hill, Macquarie Park, Chatswood.

WMK says its strategy for the project was a carefully considered built form and scale focused on streetscape articulation for variety and visual interest, enhanced views and vistas through the site and to considered built elements, while maintaining permeable pathways through the site from adjacent streets.

“The design is intergenerational and has a flexible framework that encourages all ages to enjoy access to multiple amenities, day and night. This includes a high quality recreational and wellness centre and multifunctional spaces for community engagement and activities. Above all it will be a destination and a place to stop, sit, relax and enjoy,” says WMK’s Design director, John Andreas.

Rather than maintaining a rigid straight building alignment for through site links, the buildings are manipulated and stepped in plan, to form local views and vistas and better define public nodes within the development.

The stepped plan also allows for enhanced views from residences between adjacent buildings to distant vistas increasing resident amenity. Private communal open space complements public domain and is defined by the interstitial spaces between buildings.

The sites transformation to a medium density town acknowledges its historical rural and ecological past and provides a connection of public spaces designed to create differentiation.

