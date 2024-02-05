The WA Government has underscored its commitment to alleviating housing supply issues in the west via an application to create a multi-storey build-to-rent tower in the Perth CBD, designed by Hassell.

Located at Pier Street, the development was made possible through the government unlocking ‘lazy’ public land. It is the second development confirmed as part of the wider Housing Diversity Pipeline scheme, a Cook Government initiative which is intent on boosting housing supply.

WA Housing and Lands Minister John Carey says the scheme will partner state and federal governments in order to receive development incentives promised by the Commonwealth, while alleviating housing stress on WA citizens.

"The Pier Street development forms part of the Cook Government's Housing Diversity Pipeline where we are unlocking lazy government land to bolster the supply of social and affordable housing in WA,” he says.

"In partnership with the Federal Government, the Pier Street redevelopment will help to uplift the eastern end of the CBD, bringing more life, vibrancy and activity into the CBD and surrounds.

"In collaboration with the community housing sector, the Build-to-Rent housing model offers the opportunity to deliver purpose built, proactively managed residential development which will enhance the housing quality, affordability, diversity and amenity in the Perth CBD."

Social, disability and affordable housing will be created as part of the project. DevelopmentWA hopes that a new urban community – in close proximity to transport and commercial hubs – will be created once residents begin to move in.

The project is on public display until 9 February. Development approval is anticipated in late March 2024. For further information, click here.