Urban greening and community engagement projects stood out among the winners at the Western Australia Landscape Architecture Awards announced by AILA WA for 2022.

The winners were selected from 29 project entries, with the exciting submissions spanning across categories such as Cultural Heritage, Civic Landscapes, Health and Education, and Tourism. The Jury was impressed to see a focus on genuine collaboration and integrated outcomes, describing the 2022 Awards as a testament to the tremendous growth of the landscape architecture industry, and its ongoing commitment to community.

The 19 projects recognised for their outstanding and positive contributions to Western Australia’s landscape architecture industry included well-designed spaces with thoughtful engagement of First Nations advisors, revitalised places for families of all cultures to visit, play, reflect and learn, and projects with deeply impressive design and execution.

Observing that the winning projects reflected a truly diverse and dedicated group of landscape architects in WA, jury chair Shea Hatch said, “It is obvious that we have an exceptionally high calibre of landscape architects in Western Australia. This year’s entries were compelling, sophisticated and ideas-led; we saw projects that considered landscape and country in unique and delightful ways.”

The WA Medal, which is given for a project deemed the most outstanding of all entries, was awarded to the Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program, a project coordinated by the Town of Victoria Park and Vic Park Urban Foresters. The Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program is an example of a community-initiated and driven approach to planning, design and management.

“Where the positive intentions of large infrastructure projects have historically been diluted with bureaucracy and red tape, the city's approach has shown a new way to develop planning and policy; a strong example for all LGAs and landscape architects to take note of,” Hatch said.

“This is a well-considered, executed and truly engaging project that responds to a significant urban design issue with a whole-of-community mindset.”

AILA WA 2022 Landscape Architecture Award Winners

Category | Winner

Civic Landscape | Karrinyup Shopping Centre West Deck, See Design Studio

Cultural Heritage | Moort-ak Waddiny / Wellington Square, City of Perth

Cultural Heritage | The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle), UDLA

Health and Education Landscape (Award of Excellence) | Karla Katitjin - Bushfire Centre for Excellence, Josh Byrne & Associates

Health and Education Landscape | Exchange - Curtin University Innovation Precinct, REALMstudios

Health and Education Landscape | The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle), UDLA

Infrastructure (Award of Excellence) | Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program, Town of Victoria Park

Infrastructure | Wharf Street Basin - Next Generation Community Park, The City of Canning with Josh Byrne and Associates

Landscape Planning | Roe Street Enhancement, City of Perth

Parks and Open Space (Award of Excellence) | Moort-ak Waddiny / Wellington Square, City of Perth

Parks and Open Space | Archerfield Park, Bushmead, PLAN E

Parks and Open Space | Hotham Park, Emerge Associates

Play Spaces | Hotham Park, Emerge Associates

Play Spaces | Koolangka Koolangka Waabiny, City of Perth with Playce

Play Spaces | The Cubby, See Design Studio

Tourism | Whitfords Nodes Stairway, Emerge Associates

Urban Design (Award of Excellence) | Wharf Street Basin - Next Generation Community Park, The City of Canning with Josh Byrne and Associates

Regional Achievement Award | Hotham Park, Emerge Associates

AILA WA Medal | Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program, Town of Victoria Park