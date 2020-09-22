Voting open in People’s Choice for the 2020 New South Wales Country Division Architecture Awards

Celebrating quality and diversity of architectural design from across regional and country New South Wales, the public can now choose their favourite from the 42 projects in the running for the 2020 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards.

‘Responding to the many different environmental challenges and lifestyles across our vast state – from mountains to coast, riverlands to bush – regional architects need to have a deep understanding of place,’ said awards jury chair Nicholas Brown. ‘The quality and range of entries in this year’s awards represent that understanding.’

The jury will select the best designs in 11 categories including new houses, heritage, commercial, public architecture and more, and from as from as far afield as the Northern Rivers, Central NSW, far South Coast, and even Lord Howe Island.

The winners will be announced in late October in a livestreamed awards presentation hosted by the NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects, allowing the public to join what is normally a members-only event.

NSW Chapter President, Kathlyn Loseby, noted: ‘The contribution regional architects make to sustainability, place and local communities cannot be underestimated, especially in such challenging times for our climate and wellbeing.’

The public can view and vote now here.