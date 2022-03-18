After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Destination NSW’s Vivid returns to the Sydney CBD, with over 200 events and artworks scheduled for the festival, as well as the southern business district being activated by the festival for the first time ever.

2022’s edition of Vivid is scheduled to run from May 27 until June 18. The Vivid ‘Light Walk’ will this year run for eight kilometres, from the Sydney Opera House to the newly refurbished Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, along the Goods Line and finally finishing at Central Station.

Australia’s largest water laser light show will open to the public during Vivid at Cockle Bay’s Sydney Infinity, with 12 jets shooting water 80 metres in the air enhanced by lighting and music. The Opera House sails will feature images by Martu artists of the Sandy Desert, with the Harbour Bridge’s pylons to feature artworks celebrating its 90th birthday. Images created by Ken Done titled For Sydney with Love will be projected onto Customs House, with visitors to walk under 200 giant ‘bubbles’ at Walsh Bay.

American playwright Aaron Sorkin and Australian musician Troye Sivan headline the list of speakers for Vivid’s talks program which runs in tandem with the lights festival. Beloved Indigenous singer-songwriter Paul Kelly and hip-hop duo Hermitude headline an extensive list of concerts scheduled for the event.

First Light, a new welcome to country ceremony at Camp Cove will open the festival and will be replayed every night during the festival. 200 searchlights situated in the CBD and Cahill Expressway will illuminate the harbour, with Tumbalong Park to host a number of family-oriented shows in the evening.

Vivid saw 2.4 million visitors head to the harbour city for its last edition in 2019. Destination NSW anticipates that following the pandemic, and with an extended events calendar and light walk that the number will rise in 2022.

For more information, visit vividsydney.com.

Image: Sydney.com