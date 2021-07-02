The Vinyl Council of Australia has requested that the Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) exempt uPVC window frames and sashes from non-combustibility requirements in the National Construction Code (NCC).

The Council has outlined evidence they say proves that uPVC (unplasticized or rigid PVC) window frames do not pose a significant risk of accelerating the spread of fire on an external wall compared to a non-combustible, or metal, frame. uPVC is an exceptionally energy efficient material that assists with the overall performance of a home.

The Council is seeking to modify the Deemed-To-Satisfy (DTS) requirements, with a concession for window sashes and frames from the non-combustibility requirements for external walls of buildings over three storeys. Without a DTS solution, it means that uPVC and timber window frames are unable to be used in some residential buildings of three storeys or more.

The Council believes AS 5113:2016, the acceptable verification methodology for assessing external walls, is not designed or suitable for testing the fire performance of window frames.

Sophi MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Vinyl Council of Australia, says that overseas tests on uPVC display its abilities to resist fire.

“Evidence shows uPVC window frames and sashes make negligible contribution to the spread of a building fire on external walls due to the relatively small material contribution from window frames and the self-extinguishing nature of uPVC. Physical fire testing overseas has shown that uPVC exhibits good fire resistance values,” she says.

“The change is proposed on the basis that the non-combustibility test excludes some materials that would not be expected to propagate fire, nor contribute significantly to the fuel load of an external fire or the spread of fire on the facade but have other desirable energy efficiency and acoustic insulation properties.”

MacMillan says that the current Deemed-to-Satisfy provisions in NCC 2019 Volume One provide concessions for other elements of the window, such as glass, sealants, gaskets, caulking, and thermal breaks associated with glazing systems. The Public Comment Draft of NCC 2022 adds additional combustible window and glazing elements such as construction packers and compressible foams, but not the frames.

Radiant heat from a building façade fire will likely cause these concession elements and the glazing to fail before the frame does, which allows embers to enter the interior and ignite window furnishings or any other combustible materials adjacent to the window.

Several jurisdictions have reviewed external wall non-combustibility requirements following the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017. However, exemptions or concessions for uPVC window and door frames have been confirmed on the basis that combustible frames would not be expected to propagate a building fire or add a significant amount to the fuel load of an external wall fire.

The Council argues that enabling the concession for window frames in the NCC 2022 will improve design choice and the transition towards higher performing windows without compromising fire safety.

MacMillan argues that uPVC windows are the most specified type due to their exceptionally good energy efficiency performance in Europe and North America.

“Here in Australia, the overly restrictive requirements under the current NCC DTS provisions limit the opportunity for the construction industry to transition to well-proven, higher-performing windows from an energy and acoustic insulation perspective,” Macmillan says.

The Council CEO says she is disappointed by the Board’s decision to reject the Proposal for Change within the Public Comment Draft of the 2022 Code.

“This is disappointing news and means a substantial delay for us in addressing this issue before the next update in 2025. Many buildings and their residents seeking to retrofit energy efficient windows will now be disadvantaged.

“Our efforts are now focussed on gaining further supportive evidence for the suitability of the change, including more appropriate test methodologies for assessing the fire safety of window frames.

“Of course, we want to ensure buildings are safe in the event of a fire. However, a uPVC window frame does not pose a significant risk of accelerating exterior surface flame spread compared to a non-combustible window frame.

“The increasing use of uPVC over the last six decades in construction has led to a thorough assessment of its fire performance that attest to the safety of its use.”

Image credit: Flickr