Open House Melbourne is hitting the road and heading to regional Victoria to deliver a series of talks, tours and workshops throughout the month of August.

Hear about the challenges and opportunities facing Australian cities through the lenses of sustainability, housing, heritage and place and discover how design can address critical issues shaping their form, identity, and future.

Open House Melbourne will be in Ballarat on 21 August, in Warrnambool on 24 August and Shepparton from 28–29 August.

“First up, Ballarat—join an architect-led tour with Nathan Porter and Rhett Ellis of Porter Architects for insights on the transformation of the newly refurbished Ballarat Library,” shares the Open House Melbourne team.

“Stick around to hear from KUBBA's Mena Kubba - Farrar, Art Gallery of Ballarat's Julie McLaren and HAW Director Stuart Harrison about their vision for the future of Ballarat through the lenses of design, culture and place.

“Enjoy a cuppa while you contribute to the Department of Transport and Planning's Plan for Victoria—have your say help shape the future of our state.”

Tickets are free, and can be secured here.

Image: https://openhousemelbourne.org