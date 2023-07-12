GHD Design and Grimshaw’s design of Victorian vertical school Wurun Senior Campus ingeniously embeds Indigenous narratives into its typology, regarded as a rare example of interpretive storytelling about contested and difficult histories in a Victorian public space that is not a museum.

Located on Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung land, the pairing of practices were commissioned by the Victorian School Building Authority (VSBA) to design the school upon the Fitzroy Gasworks urban renewal site in Fitzroy North. A collaborative design process involving the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation has resulted in a number of interpretive elements throughout the building.

“It was a privilege to hear the stories of the Wurundjeri people and to work with them to weave their history and culture in the design of the Wurun Senior Campus,” GHD Design Director of Architecture Paul Thatcher says.

“Capturing this knowledge in the built form will ensure ongoing awareness and a greater appreciation of First Nations perspectives by the campus community.”

The Wominjeka ‘Welcome’ sign that greets students, staff and visitors features illustrations of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people’s Creator Spirits, Bunjil the Wedge-tailed Eagle and Waa the Crow, designed by First Nations artist Ash Firebrace. Native planting throughout are enhanced further through interpretive labels that assist understanding of each plant’s cultural significance.

Selected by the Elders, a 25-metre long mural sat upon glass on the ground level concourse depicts a number of Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung stories, while on the next level personal stories of the Elders are displayed.

The school’s colour and tonal palette are reminiscent of Manna Gum tree bark, leaves and buds. Further connection to the tree is within the campus’ name, Wurun, the Woi-wurrung word for the Manna Gum tree.

Grimshaw Principal Jason Embley says the school’s design is enhanced by the First Nations stories and elements that are deeply embedded within the walls.

“Each Indigenous design element is a powerful reminder of the importance of First Nations narratives and what can be achieved through collaborative design,” he says.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of this project and to see how the history and culture of the Wurundjeri people enriches the learning experience at Wurun Senior Campus.”

Chris Millard, Wurun Senior Campus Principal, says the design scheme has resulted in an outstanding teaching and learning precinct for the local community.

“To have the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung stories and artwork as part of our school building is a wonderful foundation in which to construct a school culture of understanding and pride in our First Nations history. Our campus logo is inspired by the Manna Gum leaf and is a symbol of our effort to continue to embed the First Nations narrative in our values, curriculum and culture.”