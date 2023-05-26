Held at the National Planning Congress in Adelaide, the recent National Awards for Planning Excellence saw a suite of Victorian projects come away with awards and commendations in their respective categories.

The event celebrates the most innovative and impactful planning initiatives on a nationwide basis, with four Victorian projects receiving the highest accolades possible.

Government body the Department of Transport and Planning, supported by Cummins Planning, Glossop Planning, Peak Planning and RedInk Planning took out the Improving Planning Processes Award for their Transport Planning Reform Project. The approach has resulted in major reform of Victoria’s planning systems, altering transport management and integration.

“The judges find this project deserving of the award, as a project of considerable scope, delivered with a comprehensive and collaborative consultation process, with results that can genuinely contribute to a positive and integrated culture of decision making in the planning process,” a statement from the jury reads.

A number of RMIT researchers along with an ACU compatriot on behalf of the Global Healthy and Sustainable City-Indicator Collaboration were named the winners of the Planning Research Award. Their project, titled Benchmarking Healthy and Sustainable Cities Globally, assesses the health and sustainability of cities across the globe.

“The project puts Australian research at the forefront of industry-leading best practice and is being explored for its potential application to WHO and C40 - further cementing the quality of the project’s methodology, framework, metrics and data,” the jury says.

Hansen Partnership’s CLIMATE CHANGE & PLANNING IN VICTORIA: Ensuring Victoria’s planning system effectively tackles climate change, received a commendation for the Climate Change and Resilience Award.

The judges found this project had a “determined focus on meaningful system change, and ambition for significant and sector wide improvement in built from climate change outcomes.”

The prestigious Great Place Award was awarded to the City of Perth’s Moort-ak Waddiny / Wellington Square, with the commendation handed to North Western Program Alliance for the Bell to Moreland Level Crossing Removal Project. Indigenous engagement with the local Wurundjeri was praised by the judges.

Victoria’s Executive Officer for the Planning Institute of Australia, Carmel McCormack, says she is delighted with the efforts of Victorian planners in the last 12 months.

“The Victorian Division of PIA congratulates the Victorian winners and commendations for their outstanding achievements and well-deserved recognition at this year’s National Awards,” she says.

“Their commitment to excellence in planning has not only enriched the profession but has also contributed to the betterment of Victorian society as a whole.

“This year’s awards highlight the importance of collaboration, innovation, and research in shaping the future of our cities and communities.”