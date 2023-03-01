The Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has launched its 2023 edition of the Victorian Architecture Awards, which holds an increased focus on sustainability.

Commencing on 21 March, the Melbourne School of Design will play host to an in-person exhibition of photographs from 254 submissions made from architects in the months leading up to the awards program.

A new Sustainability Checklist required to be completed by all entrants underpins the AIA’s commitment to supporting a sustainable built environment.

“The checklist is another pillar in the Institute’s focus on reducing embodied carbon content in construction, minimising carbon expenditure in the operation of buildings and navigating towards a sustainable, circular economy,” says Victorian State President, David Wagner.

“Each year, the Architecture Awards celebrate architectural excellence in the design of our built environment, varying from individual houses to commercial buildings and heritage restoration, to public infrastructure across the state of Victoria. I am looking forward to celebrating the winning projects’ commitment to sustainability and architectural innovation, as well as seeing in-person presentations of projects, open to the public for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.”

Victorian State Manager, Daniel Moore says the calibre of each project submitted is out of the top drawer.

“There is an evident connection to nature and local character in each project, regardless of scale or typology. It will be fascinating to watch the presentation to juries to hear the stories behind the stunning images these projects occupy,” he says.

Projects like Budj Bim Cultural Landscape (Cooper Scaife Architects) and the Gunditj Mirring Keeping Place & Business Centre (Phillips/Pilkington Architects) highlight new ways for architecture to connect to Australia’s Indigenous heritage.

The multi-residential architecture categories captured novel approaches to medium-density living, including Nightingale Village in Brunswick, comprising 203 homes across six buildings designed by a collaborative superteam comprising Hayball, Breathe, Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Clare Cousins Architects and Kennedy Nolan.

The Heritage and Education Category spotlighted projects that showcased Victoria’s history including the repair and refurbishment of Queen Victoria Market’s open-air sheds (NH Architecture with Trethowan Architecture) and the Royal Exhibition Building promenade (Lovell Chen).

Perennial favourites, the Residential and Interior Architecture categories received the most entries in 2023, with 132 entries across four respective categories. Other categories include Sustainable Architecture, COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture, Melbourne Prize, Regional Prize, Enduring Architecture Award, and return of the Emerging Architects and Graduate Network (EmAGN) Project Award.

The Exhibition of Entries will run from 21 March until 3 April, with the Presentation to Juries scheduled for 25 March, where entrants will present their projects. Both events will be held at the Glyn Davis Building on the Melbourne School of Design’s Parkville campus. The Awards Night Dinner will be held on Friday 16 June, with winners of each category progressing to the National Architecture Awards program, held in November.