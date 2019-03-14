Victorian architects compete for 2019 AIA awards

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA)’s Victorian chapter has finalised the entries for this year’s Victorian Architecture Awards.

There are 248 entries across 14 categories, ranging from residential to public and heritage architecture.

“At a time where we are acutely aware of the issues that our industry is facing due to increased procurement and economic pressures, the awards is a time for acknowledging the significant efforts that are collectively made to prioritise quality and longevity over short-term gain,” says Victorian chapter president Amy Muir.

“We are seeing innovative approaches to the design of public spaces, with architects demonstrating unique design responses that contribute to our state’s architecture and infrastructure landscape.”

The next stage in the awards process is the Presentation to Juries, which will take place across 15-16 March, 2019 as part of the Melbourne Design Week program. The presentation is free for the public to attend.

The state winners will be announced on 28 June 2019, and will progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.

Pictured: The Club Stand by Bates Smart, an entrant in the Public Architecture Award. Image credit: Bates Smart