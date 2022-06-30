Hansen Yuncken has been announced as the winner of KONE’s 2022 Victorian People in Property Awards for its work in constructing the Victorian Pride Centre.

The building is an example of Australia’s rich diverse cultural offerings. Hansen Yuncken CEO Peter Salveson says the accolade is gratifying for the company.

“Underpinning our corporate values is a desire to make a real difference to the communities in which we work. The $36 million Victorian Pride Centre project ticks all the boxes when it comes to engaging local and diverse communities, and we are extremely proud to have brought this important hub to the St Kilda neighbourhood,” he says.

“Having our strong and collaborative team recognised as part of the KONE People in Property awards is extremely rewarding and a great acknowledgement of a collective mindset and delivery – a reminder that we are better together.”

Victorian Pride Centre CEO, Justine Dalla Riva, says the building is a milestone for the community.

“It represents progress, openness, becoming and belonging. The opening and operation of the Pride Centre is a step towards equality for LGBTIQ+ communities. It’s a place that embodies our key values of support, celebration, belonging and pride in form and function.

“The Victorian Pride Centre has become a hub of community activity, collaboration, and celebration. Our social events have brought a sense of togetherness for our communities after a couple of disjointed years during COVID.”

Salveson says the company is excited to be at the forefront of Australia’s reshaped built environment as it emerges from the pandemic.

“With some of our most crucial and culturally defining sectors being left behind, Hansen Yuncken is excited to be playing a key role in Australia’s post-pandemic recovery through meaningful, considered and relevant construction. Project by project, we are reinvigorating life back into Australia, across rural towns and capital cities alike.

“We are thrilled to win KONE’s People in Property award, and excited to continue working with communities to deliver complex projects with pride.”