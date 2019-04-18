Logo
Victorian Premier�s Sustainability Awards
Victorian Premier’s Sustainability Awards now open

The Victoria’s Premier’s Sustainability Awards are now open for entries, this year with a new category.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

This year, the new Environmental Volunteering category will recognises the impact made by thousands of dedicated individuals and groups who give their time to look after our most precious asset: our environment.

Victorian businesses, schools, government and community groups are encouraged to enter.

“The annual Premier’s Sustainability Awards are the most prestigious awards program of their kind in Victoria and are a terrific showcase of leading edge sustainability practices,” says CEO Sustainability Victoria, Stan Krpan.

“Through these awards, we proudly showcase the businesses, government, schools, institutions and community groups who are leading the way, helping to stop the effects of climate change, developing more integrated circular economies, and creating a more liveable, engaged, prosperous community for us all,” says Krpan.

The 2019 Premier’s Sustainability Awards will include categories to showcase every type of sustainability endeavour including Built Environment, Community, Education, Environmental Justice, Environmental Protection, Environmental Volunteering, Government, Health, Innovative Products or Services, Small to Medium Sized Businesses and Large Business.

Entries in the Premier’s Sustainability Awards close on Thursday 13 June.

Visit the website for further information.

