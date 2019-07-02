Victorian Parliament Members’ Annexe leads architecture awards parade

The Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design emerged victorious at the 2019 Victorian Architecture Awards, taking home five awards.

Public projects dominated on awards night held recently in Melbourne with 66 awards given across 14 categories including named awards, architecture awards and commendations, selected from 89 shortlisted projects and 248 entries.

The Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe by Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design was the most recognised project, winning the prestigious Melbourne Prize and Victorian Architecture Medal, three named awards across Urban Design, Public Architecture and Sustainable Architecture, as well as a commendation for Heritage.

Observing that the Parliament project was a clear outcome of a successful collaborative relationship between a skilled architect, an intelligent client, dedicated consultants and a skilled contractor, Rosemary Burne, Jury Chair for Public Architecture and the Chair of Juries for the entire state awards program, said, “The project has been thoughtfully conceived from all design aspects – including urban design, heritage, sustainability, interiors and landscape.

“The highly-considered design approach is founded upon a strong commitment by the client to addressing the significance and sensitivity of this project and its context. A confident contribution to public architecture, the Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe has been executed with long-term decision making at the forefront. This is a legacy project that will serve many generations of Victorians to come,” she added.

Notable winners of the 2019 Victorian Architecture Awards also included the Caulfield to Dandenong level crossing by Cox Architecture, The Club Stand by Bates Smart and Port of Sale by fjmt.

Victorian Chapter president Amy Muir spoke about the inherent value that collaboration brought to the process of delivering holistic and compelling outcomes for the evolution of Victoria’s built landscape.

“Successful built outcomes across our cities and regions are the product of collaborative relationships. It’s a team effort between clients, architects, consultants and contractors. Through this, we are able to build sustainable communities and create lasting legacies for our cities and regions,” says Muir.

“The awards program provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional work of our members, recognising those who have demonstrated tenacity and care to deliver meaningful contributions to our evolving state.”

The Enduring Architecture Award was presented by City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp to Katsalidis Architects for the Melbourne Terrace Apartments. The award recognises structures over 25 years old that remain important in a contemporary context.

“This year the City of Melbourne is proud to support the Enduring Architecture Award, which will recognise a development that has stood the test of time. Our built heritage is one of Victoria’s greatest strengths and good quality design is central to maintaining our liveability,” Capp said.

Projects that received an architecture award or a named award will now progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.