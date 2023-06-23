The Australian Institute of Architects has revealed the honour roll for the 2023 Victorian Architecture Awards, with collaborative, sustainable projects a feature amongst the winners.

16 named awards, 23 architecture awards and 25 commendations were handed out to projects featuring on a 130-strong shortlist.

The University of Melbourne Student Precinct (pictured top), designed by a consortium featuring Lyons with Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway Architects, Architects EAT, Aspect Studios and Glas Urban was awarded the prestigious Victorian Architecture Medal.

As well as the program’s highest honour, the project additionally took out the Educational Architecture and Urban Design categories as well as an Architecture Award for Heritage Architecture – Creative Adaptation.

"This year's awards recipients have indelibly shaped our built environment, showcasing the world-class ingenuity and expertise that resides in our state. The impressive range and diversity of winning projects are a testament to the strength of the architectural profession in Victoria, illustrating architecture's broad reach in urban, suburban, and rural contexts," says Victorian State President, David Wagner.

Two new awards named after female architects Dimity Reed and Maggie Redmond were awarded to Burgess’ Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre and Nightingale Village respectively. Brambuk was constructed by using traditional building techniques married with advanced timber technology to realise a responsive, organic building.

Nightingale Village additionally took out The Allan and Beth Coldicutt Award for Sustainable Architecture and architecture awards in the Urban Design and Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing. The Heritage Architecture category saw its highest honour attributed to the Queen Victoria Markets Shed Restoration A - D, H – I.

Regional Prize winner, Warnambool Library and Learning Centre was further recognised at the Victorian program, receiving an Architecture Award for Public Architecture. Lucy Clemenger Architects’ design for Delatite Cellar Door was recognised as the best Commercial Architecture project in the state. Wardle’s Bendigo Law Courts was yet another regional project gaining recognition on a larger scale, awarded The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture for serving as a beacon for reconciliation and longevity.

The second edition of the EmAGN Project Award saw early-career designers celebrated for their efforts once more, with Office Mi—Ji’s AB House (pictured below) commended for its thoughtful and technical detailing. Residential projects Sunday by Architecture architecture spring creek road farm house by architect brew koch both sought to test the conventions of the sector.

Victorian State Manager Daniel Moore says all entries were benchmarked by a Sustainability Checklist implemented for the first time by the Institute.

“Winners of this year's Victorian Architecture Awards represent a milestone in the field, showcasing the importance of sustainable design principles in the best projects,” he says.

“The juries in each category have demonstrated that good architecture can be both subjectively evaluated for beauty and objectively measured in terms of energy efficiency. It was a pleasure to see winning projects across all categories demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental, economic, and social sustainability considerations."

Announced on 16 June, all winners will now progress to the National Architecture Awards program. For the full list of winners, click here.