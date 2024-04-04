Greystar has confirmed that the Scott Carver-designed The Gladstone, Victoria’s largest build-to-rent development, has topped out.

Located in South Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend precinct, the three-tower precinct will soon house 1,500 residents across 700 apartments. Over 4,500 sqm of the site will feature dedicated high-end amenity, including health and wellness facilities, dining and lounge areas, a children’s playground, pet facilities, and flexible working spaces. There is also 775 square metres of retail space.

The scheme has been developed to maximise the northern aspect of the site and provide views of the CBD, Southbank and Port Phillip Bay and has been inspired by the industrial heritage of the precinct.

Scott Carver has refined the international model to align with local compliance requirements, including apartment design guidelines, and used our experience and expertise across residential, hotel and hospitality projects to further enhance the lifestyle offering,” according to Principal Edward Salib.

Adam Pillay, Greystar's Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific region, says the development has been crafted with the Victorian Government’s vision to increase housing supply in mind.

“The Gladstone will be a wonderful contribution to the local community and provides a rare opportunity to live at the heart of one of Melbourne’s most historic and revitalised areas.”

“At Greystar, we remain committed to supporting diversity of choice in housing supply during this period of high demand. The Gladstone is our first rental property to open and is part of a strong pipeline of rental properties that we look forward to launching in the months and years ahead.”

The Gladstone sits within the Fishermans Bend urban renewal precinct, which will be called home by 80,000 residents by 2050. It has been designed to achieve a 5-Star Green Star Design and As-Built rating, and is completely gas free, utilising rooftop solar.

Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny says The Gladstone provides a window into the future that her government endeavours to create.

“Victoria is leading the nation when it comes to build-to-rent thanks to our planning and tax reforms and we'll continue to pull every lever we can to enable 800,000 homes of all kinds to be built over the next decade,” she says.

"We need more homes where people want to live - this development does just that - offering rental homes close to transport, schools, parks and of course the iconic Yarra River."

The Gladstone is set to open to residents in September 2024.