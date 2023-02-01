The first stage of ClarkeHopkinsClarke’s reinvigoration of the former Highett CSIRO site – now known as Highett Common – has been approved, with the Sunkin Property Group development set to become Victoria’s first medium-density net zero community.

The $600 million project will be delivered on a 9.34-hectare site, and will be home to over 1,000 residences once complete. Public spaces including a conservation reserve and public park, library and community centre will boost amenity in both the community itself and region.

The first stage will see two buildings constructed, comprising 83 and 84 residences respectively. 27 townhouses will also be released, in a bid to appeal to all potential buyers. The all-electric development will have photovoltaic systems installed on the roofs of each building and townhouse, as well as 100 percent certified greenpower for communal areas, EV charging stations and an EV car-share service.

“We’re incredibly excited by the prospect of launching Highett Common to market. It will become the first net-zero carbon community within Victoria, with the elimination of gas acting as the first milestone toward reaching our goals amongst many sustainability initiatives,” says Sunkin’s General Manager Development, Lloyd Collins.

“It will also set a precedent for what is possible and expected for precincts of this scale by creating a connected, healthy community that supports quality of life and livability.

“The demand for sustainable developments is increasing exponentially, and Highett Common’s eco-initiatives are an investment that will protect the site’s future values and save residents money by reducing energy costs and providing them access to green power.”

A number of amenities will be on offer for community residents, including a wellness centre with a lap pool, yoga room, fitness centre and a number of communal spaces utilised for self-reflection. Both public transport and retail precincts sit in close proximity, as well as Highett’s vibrant hospitality spots.

Civil works began in late 2022, with the Highett Common display gallery to open next month. For more information, visit www.highettcommon.com.au.