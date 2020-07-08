Victoria’s biggest vertical public school coming to Fitzroy North

Design details of Victoria’s biggest vertical public school – earmarked for part of the Fitzroy Gasworks site in Melbourne’s inner north east – have been revealed.

Known in planning circles by the interim name of Fitzroy Gasworks Senior Campus, the Fitzroy North facility will be utilised by students from both Fitzroy High School and Collingwood College.

The proposed school will rise six levels and include terraces. Over six levels, and with rooftop gardens, the GHD Woodhead and Grimshaw designed complex was unveiled by state education minister Merlino last week.

Watpac Constructions has been awarded the $84 million construction contract.

SEMZ will act as superintendent.

“The school will include state-of-the-art general learning spaces, an arts and performance space, a digital design and technology hub, a wood and metalwork hub and access to a rooftop terrace outdoor court and activity space,” the project manager says.

About 650 students are expected to attend. The construction is due for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

Planning minister Richard Wynne added “this new senior school campus will revitalise the local area and ensure local students get the best quality education”.

The state government is intending to replace the former industrial property bound by Alexandra and Queens parades, Smith and George streets, three kilometres from the city, with a mixed-use village containing several apartment buildings.

Fitzroy Gasworks Senior Campus is the biggest of seven vertical colleges the Andrews government announced in 2017 that it intended to build.

The others are: Docklands Primary School, Fishermans Bend Secondary School, Prahrah High School, Richmond High School, South Melbourne Primary School, and a new McKinnon Secondary College.