Brisbane City Council’s vision for Victoria Park aims to provide the community with not only an amenity-filled park, but a new set of lungs.

Tree space will be increased by 50 percent as part of the park’s transformation, along with a treehouse holding views of the city, ropes courses, edible and specialty gardens, 18 kilometres of pathways, Indigenous history installations and water play areas. Two pedestrian and cycling bridges have also been slated for the development.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says he hopes the space will become the river city’s equivalent of New York’s Central Park, with 10,000 trees already planted.

"It is extremely rare for a city the size of Brisbane to have an opportunity to transform a large slice of inner urban green space like this," he says.

“It will create the biggest new green space and parkland area our city has seen in 50 years.

"That's why we're determined to do something so special.”

Some 51,000 ideas were put forward from Brisbane residents in the project’s initial stages before the draft masterplan was created. Council has already set aside $83 million for the first phase of the project.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will see the park temporarily turned into an equestrian cross country and BMX freestyle course.

The park will be known as Victoria Park/Barrambin once completed in order to properly acknowledge First Nations history. The park’s site was a meeting place for Indigenous peoples and additionally provided hunting and fishing lands.

Public feedback is still being accepted and will close on October 30. To submit feedback or view the project, click here.