Verve Residences wins three awards

Verve Residences,has won three of the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Architecture Awards.

Designed by CKDS Architecture with Hill Thalis Architecture and Urban Projects, Verve Residences emerged at this year’s Newcastle Architecture Awards, collecting honours including the Architecture Medal, the award for Residential Architecture – Houses (Multiple Housing) and a commendation for Sustainable Architecture.

“The culture of design in Newcastle is evidently very strong. This year’s entries were of the highest calibre, highlighting the diversity of work being undertaken in the region,” said Jury chair Sam Crawford of Sam Crawford Architects.

“The design of the Verve Residences is finely tuned to both human and urban scales, to the streetscape and the cityscape. It makes a significant, long term contribution to the urban fabric of Newcastle.”

“Verve Residences is surrounded by natural highlights, cultural attractions and vibrant city infrastructure,” according to a statement.

Inside Newcastle’s newest landmark, spacious interiors are accentuated by high ceilings and open-plan layouts.

Floor-to-ceiling, commercial-grade, double-glazed windows fill living areas with natural light and provide unsurpassed noise and thermal insulation.

Each residence features wool blend carpets, Miele appliances and an array ofcolour palettes. Three- bedroom apartments boast kitchens with stone benchtops, and bathrooms with detailing and mirrored cabinetry.

Private balconies offer panoramic views and 3-bed apartments include 2 security car spaces and storage.

Superbly appointed studio apartments feature wintergarden balconies with tree line views from the second floor, ventilated awning windows, and embedded power systems. All apartments can take advantage of dedicated concierge services and a podium garden.