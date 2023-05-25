A host of innovative designs and projects undertaken by Master of Architecture students at the University of Adelaide will be on show at the Time Space Existence exhibition located in the heart of Venice, Italy.

The exhibition, curated by the European Cultural Centre, will include capstone projects by the university’s students, as well as a number of designs that provide alternatives to atypical temporal spatial and social organisations.

An urban monument created by Nur Azmina Mohd Azli and Michael Robert List will be on show at the exhibition. The monument celebrates migration between Italy and Australia and will be constructed by August 2023.

Hugh Adare’s concept, Dear John Deere (pictured top), imagines a high-tech floating weather farm that extracts carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Guardian of the Shore by Xinyu Chen conceives a moving building that collects plastic waste from beaches to produce high-protein foods.

In To be Filled (pictured below), Zihe Chen proposes a framework which would rehabilitate open-cut mines, which would see specific habitats 3D printed to allow ecosystems to thrive post human intervention.

“These diverse projects by our Master of Architecture students are world-class; Venice is an ideal location to showcase our students’ outstanding abilities,” says University of Adelaide Associate Professor Katharine Bartsch.

The exhibit has been made possible via university staff, the SA Department of Infrastructure and Trade and architectural practice Tectvs, headed up by University of Adelaide Industry Professor Tony Giannone.

“Showcasing the work of students and practitioners side-by-side highlights the intersections between education and practice which are critical to successful design education,” Giannone says.

The projects all possess an underlying theme of cross-cultural thinking, creative collaboration and intertwined narratives of migration, which additionally reflects the work of Tectvs.

The Time Space Existence exhibition runs concurrently with the 18th International Biennale di Architettura, which seeks to showcase contemporary design and architecture from around the world. The students’ work will be open to the public from 20 May until 26 November 2023 at Palazzo Bembo, Venice.