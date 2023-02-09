This address was presented by UNSW Seidler Chairs in Architecture Mun Summ Wong and Richard Hassell of Singapore-based practice WOHA and was presented in association with the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

A “Form Follows Systems” integrated approach drives WOHA’s radical rethinking of urban morphologies and building typologies such that every design intervention strives not only to “do less harm”, but to “do more good” – both ethically and aesthetically.

Mun Summ and Richard are founding directors of WOHA. Their work has been awarded the World Architecture Festival World Building of the Year, CTBUH Best Tall Building Worldwide and the AGA Khan Award for Architecture.

Video: UNSW