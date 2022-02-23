The Victorian Health Building Authority has announced Billard Leece Partnership will oversee the redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital in regional Victoria.

Priced at $384 million, the revitalisation project will include a new four-level tower with a larger emergency department, additional operating theatres and beds, spaces for pathology, medical imaging and dialysis, and a 120-space carpark.

Billard Leece Partnership will work alongside engineering consultants AECOM Australia in devising plans for the redevelopment. The builder is scheduled to be appointed later this year.

The hospital redevelopment includes the design and creation of a Regional Logistics Distribution Centre, located off-site. The centre will support a laundry and linen service for the hospital, as well as housing a number of healthcare supplies.

Billard Leece Partnership and AECOM have begun working on designs for the hospital, with construction due to commence in late 2022. The redevelopment is due to be completed in 2026.

Image: Supplied