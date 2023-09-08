The Design Institute of Australia (DIA) is calling upon interior designers across the land to assist in strengthening its case to the NSW Government for an official licence under the NSW Building Bill 2023, or risk having their work placed under threat.

A recent email sent by the DIA to its members outlined the concerns of the Institute for the profession. If not granted a licence, there are fears the profession might be absorbed into the category of building designers who are already licensed, potentially diminishing the unique identity of Interior Designers.

“In a significant step towards advancing the recognition and regulation of the interior design profession in Australia, a crucial meeting took place in Sydney last Thursday,” a DIA statement reads.

“Representatives from the DIA met with officials from the New South Wales Department of Customer Service, to discuss what would be required to achieve licensing for interior designers in NSW.”

The online meeting will take place at 8am on Tuesday 12 September, with time of the essence. The DIA has a narrow two-week window to make their compelling argument to the government.

Interior designers have been asked to register for the meeting (link below), become a DIA member, and complete a survey to provide essential evidence for the Institute's case. The meeting promises to shed light on the current situation and ensure that the profession is set up for future generations. DIA members will also earn 2 CPD points for attending.

