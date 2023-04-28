Urban living and nature to become one at Rozelle Village

Designing both the towers and landscaped spaces of the future Rozelle Village, Scott Carver have endeavoured to create an urban oasis to be utilised for a number of purposes, from work to play to special occasions.

There will be five resident gardens within the precinct, three located on level 10 rooftops and two on ground level. Each holds its own personality, either vibrant and social, intimate and quiet or adaptable and everyday, with a number of viewpoints, terraces and amenities integrated within each.

“It’s getting harder to draw the line between buildings and outdoor space – and that’s a trajectory that’s very clear at Rozelle Village. People want to spend time in indoor/outdoor spaces, where you can step outside to take your lunch in the sun, or work from a courtyard,” says Scott Carver’s Director of Landscape Architecture, Esther Dickins.

The Terraces, sat on the first level, features furnished cabanas amongst a lushly landscaped backdrop. The space can be used to work-from-home or for parties and social gatherings.

“There’s something very Sydney about it,” Dickins notes about the village.

“Living here, we expect to be connected to the open air, lands and waters. And with the views the Village has, we could not pass up the opportunity to offer something truly extraordinary on the roof: it would have been a waste not to.

“The view lines are one of the real benefits of apartment living that you don’t get with a house, particularly in Rozelle, where dense housing means only those directly on the waterfront can see the harbour.

“Across the peninsula there wasn’t a lot of space left over for small parks or gardens, here we are able to provide generous green spaces.”

A pet-friendly rooftop, outdoor kitchens and fitness stations, a communal veggie patch and social seating pods have also been implemented within the gardens. Jacarandas and deciduous trees adorn the public domain, permeating the landscaped heritage of the suburb through the precinct. Native plantations will reign above in the roof gardens and green walls, welcoming residents’ home to leaf-fringed views and a building softened by greenery.