The NSW Government has announced a number of infrastructure upgrades for Parramatta in the wake of the City of Parramatta Council’s CBD Planning Proposal receiving approval.

The upgrades will lay the foundations for growth in Sydney’s second CBD, which will soon incorporate buildings over 70 storeys high.

There will be upgrades made to Alfred Street Bridge, the streetscapes in Alfred, Good and Bridge Streets and to F.S. Garside Park in Granville. There will also be open space created for a new Urban Plaza at Granville, with construction approved for a new park at Albert and Prince St in Granville.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, Anthony Roberts, says a number of traffic studies were conducted in order to determine the infrastructure required to support 27,000 new homes and 55,000 new jobs that will be created along the corridor in the next two decades.

“Work is already underway to bring to life our vision for the road and surrounds. The completion of this analysis enables councils to progress planning proposals to unlock hundreds of millions – if not billions – of dollars' worth of investment,” he says.

“Parramatta is one of the fastest-growing local government areas in Western Sydney, and this proposal (Parramatta CBD Planning Proposal) will make it an even better place to live and work.

“We need to optimise land for homes while building sustainable and resilient communities. The finalisation of these plans are the culmination of work with Parramatta City Council to unlock more than 11,000 new homes and almost 16,000 new jobs in the CBD.”

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee says the finalisation of the proposal for the CBD has kickstarted a number of much needed infrastructure upgrades.

“It has always been my goal to make Parramatta Sydney’s second CBD. So by finalising the changes to the planning rules around Parramatta’s CBD, we can unlock more land and essentially build more homes,” he says.

“We are also investing $49 million towards significant infrastructure projects in the area. The NSW Government is backing Parramatta and setting our city up for the future. This is a great win for the local community.”

The infrastructure will be delivered over the course of the next year.

