Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Unveiling of the historic Frazer Mausoleum at Rookwood
shareShare

Unveiling of the historic Frazer Mausoleum at Rookwood

Rookwood Cemetery’s iconic Frazer Mausoleum, one of Australia’s most significant architectural and cultural treasures, is set to reopen after an extraordinary restoration project.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

10 Oct 2024 1m read View Author

Unveiling-of-the-historic-Frazer-Mausoleum-1732001151.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Rookwood Cemetery’s iconic Frazer Mausoleum, one of Australia’s most significant architectural and cultural treasures, is set to reopen after an extraordinary restoration project.

“Metropolitan Memorial Parks is proud to present the Frazer Mausoleum, beautifully restored after years of careful conservation,” says Denise Ora, CEO of Metropolitan Memorial Parks.

“Our stonemasons have meticulously brought this historic structure back to life, and the support of the community has been integral to the success of this project. We invite everyone to explore this remarkable piece of Australia’s heritage and appreciate the cultural significance it holds.”

For the first time in 50 years, the public will be able to step inside this grand structure, experiencing the awe-inspiring craftsmanship up close.

This stunning structure, towering over Rookwood Cemetery for 130 years, has been meticulously revitalised to reclaim its former grandeur.

Listed on the State Heritage Register and considered one of the finest examples of Pyrmont sandstone architecture, the Frazer Mausoleum is a potential World Heritage site.

What truly sets this mausoleum apart is its unique alabaster sarcophagi, the only ones of their kind outside of Europe - an astonishing element that will intrigue architects, designers, and history enthusiasts alike.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap