Rookwood Cemetery’s iconic Frazer Mausoleum, one of Australia’s most significant architectural and cultural treasures, is set to reopen after an extraordinary restoration project.

“Metropolitan Memorial Parks is proud to present the Frazer Mausoleum, beautifully restored after years of careful conservation,” says Denise Ora, CEO of Metropolitan Memorial Parks.

“Our stonemasons have meticulously brought this historic structure back to life, and the support of the community has been integral to the success of this project. We invite everyone to explore this remarkable piece of Australia’s heritage and appreciate the cultural significance it holds.”

For the first time in 50 years, the public will be able to step inside this grand structure, experiencing the awe-inspiring craftsmanship up close.

This stunning structure, towering over Rookwood Cemetery for 130 years, has been meticulously revitalised to reclaim its former grandeur.

Listed on the State Heritage Register and considered one of the finest examples of Pyrmont sandstone architecture, the Frazer Mausoleum is a potential World Heritage site.

What truly sets this mausoleum apart is its unique alabaster sarcophagi, the only ones of their kind outside of Europe - an astonishing element that will intrigue architects, designers, and history enthusiasts alike.

Image: Supplied