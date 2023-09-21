The University of Wollongong (UOW) has officially opened its new teaching campus in Hong Kong and is on track to open their first campus in India, enabling Indian students to study for an Australian degree without having to move to Australia.

The University, which has a strong global presence with campuses in Dubai, Malaysia and Hong Kong, is all set to offer Australian degrees to Indian students in the GIFT City precinct. With the recent unveiling of the UOW India identity, UOW is making headway in becoming one of the first foreign universities to have an International Branch Campus (IBC) in India. This milestone was marked by UOW’s Global Brand Ambassador and renowned cricketer Adam Gilchrist as well as the University’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Patricia M. Davidson.

At the signing ceremony, UOW executive dean of the Faculty of Business and Law, Professor Colin Picker says, “India has one of the youngest populations in the world, with more than 50 percent of the total population below 25 years of age. This provides lots of opportunities for an institution like UOW to play a key role in developing skills and nurturing young talent in India.”

In May 2023, UOW received in-principle approval to establish an IBC in GIFT City. With an aim to provide high-quality education while ensuring accessibility and affordability for students, the University has decided to offer programs with student fees set at 50 percent of those incurred by international students studying at UOW’s Australian campuses. Additionally, merit scholarships will be offered to ensure bright and capable students can study at the UOW GIFT City campus.

At the unveiling of the UOW India identity in GIFT City, Professor Davidson says, “India is an important partner for UOW, as we have extensive links with the country through our alumni networks, and government and industry partnerships. Drawing from our experience in international markets, we look forward to serving India’s young population through our world-class education. We are excited for the future as we deepen our ties with India and its people while contributing to the growth of GIFT City.”

Counted among the top 1% of universities worldwide, UOW has nine Australian campuses, as well as several offshore campuses that account for at least 40 percent of the University’s international students.

In addition to UOW, Deakin University will also be establishing their first international branch campus in GIFT City, which will offer future-ready post graduate courses starting next year.

Image: UOW Global Brand Ambassador, Adam Gilchrist, Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M. Davidson, and Centre of Australia India Relations CEO, Tim Thomas at the unveiling of the UOW India brand.