Uniting’s Bowden Brae retirement village on the Upper North Shore has taken out a number of awards across different events programs, with the PTW Architects-designed village recognised for its amenity, services and affordability.

The village has won two major awards including the Urban Developer Award for Industry Excellence and the Urban Taskforce Australia Award for Best Seniors Living Development in 2022. Bowden Brae was also a finalist for the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Award for Excellence in Retirement Living.

PTW have devised a number of shared open spaces that encourage connection and collaboration amongst residents that live in the 140 apartments onsite. Apartments are offered as 2 bedroom, 2 bedroom and a study, and 3 bedroom.

“Winning these prestigious development awards is fantastic achievement andis testament to the excellence that Uniting strives for in the development of high-quality accommodation for older Australians,” Uniting’s NSW and ACT Head of Property, Adrian Ciano says.

“Good properties help to facilitate great care and service outcomes and also provide residents with a lovely environment to live in and a great place for employees to work.

“The successful design enables a rich diversity of social interaction, inviting the broader community and family members to use the gym, café, hair and beauty salon and gardens. Sharing of resources allows people to age in place through mutual caring and support.

“This recognition is wonderful and we look forward to sharing it with our teams, residents, their families who visit and the staff who help make their days as great as they can be. Bowden Brae is one of the largest, independent living developments by Uniting and creates an environment for people to comfortably age in place.”

A number of pet and family friendly spaces are on offer at Bowden Brae, including a swimming pool, playground, BBQ area and clubroom, café, hair salon, gym and chapel. The village also has lift access to all apartments and Assisted Living services on request. Uniting’s model of assisted living gives seniors the ability to choose their level of support, leaving them in control of their independence.

PTW Executive Director Diane Jones says the communal spaces, access to fresh air, sunlight and services were critical to the design.

“The apartments are designed and built to meet the changing needs of residents over their lifetime. This approach is based on the principle that better housing design for older people is better housing design for everyone,” she says.

Uniting Head of Property Simon Furness says that the village is currently at 80 percent capacity, with residents settling comfortably into their new homes.

“Our Bowden Brae seniors gym features exercise physiologists who provide personalised exercise plans to keep residents active and moving freely,” he says.

“Residents also continue to enjoy the good life with Assisted Living services such as cleaning of their homes, preparation of meals as well as personalised care and support.

“We look forward to welcoming new residents to this fantastic new village and helping you settle into a new low-maintenance lifestyle.”

For more information, visit www.uniting.org/lp/uniting-bowden-brae.