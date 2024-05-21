With the lodging of a State Significant Development Application (SSDA), Uniting is a step closer to achieving their vision for an integrated care community for seniors in the coastal town of Kingscliff, NSW.

The proposal by Uniting, one of Australia’s largest for purpose, not-for-profit organisations, aims to transform the existing residential aged care home at the Kingscliff location into a $233 million contemporary seniors community composed of 199 retirement and independent living apartments co-located with 120 residential aged care places, with on-site support services and facilities to address the evolving needs of residents.

The proposed seniors’ village will include communal areas surrounded by landscaped gardens to help promote spontaneous social interactions among residents and foster meaningful connections, helping them embrace happier and healthier lives. A wellness centre, complete with an outdoor pool, gym, cinema, hairdresser and communal clubroom along with medical and allied health consulting rooms, will also be part of the new facility.

Along with providing a diverse range of much-needed housing options for seniors, the proposed development will also stimulate the local economy by generating over 260 jobs throughout the construction period.

“While the former Uniting Kingscliff residential aged care home has served its purpose for over 30 years, we recognise the need for a more contemporary village to meet the evolving needs of seniors who are living more independent lives for longer,” Uniting director of property and housing Simon Furness said.

The project also addresses the urgent need for additional housing options in the Tweed, with the local area’s population predicted to grow by between 13,000 and 30,000 people by 2041. Additionally, a recent study by Tweed Shire Council titled ‘Draft Options Paper, Growth Management and Housing Strategy’ noted the importance of diverse housing options, particularly catering to downsizing elderly residents, seniors housing and dedicated aged care aligned with health services.

At the proposed Kingscliff project, the retirement and independent living apartments are co-located with residential aged care places, reinforcing Uniting’s continuum of care model and enabling residents to transition seamlessly to higher levels of care if needed in future.

“There has been an increased demand for quality homes and services on the Far North Coast and we are committed to creating a community that supports people to grow older with ease and dignity in the Tweed region they know and love,” Furness added.

Images: Supplied