Unispace suggests working from home is forever

Unispace, have created a new 'predictive analytics' tool that models expected occupancy levels across different industries, thus helping to inform future workplace usage.

The predictive analytics tool leverages 3.2 million data points from the Bureau of Labour Statistics to help businesses decipher how their workforce will return to the office and on what basis.

The tool is able to forecast the specifics of how many people can be expected back (i.e. headcount), when and how often they’ll be in the office and as a result, the spatial requirements of the office down to the square metre.

It is customisable to different market sectors, and uses an algorithm to produce augmented workplace data to help inform business decisions.

Across all industries, Unispace’s predictive analytics suggests 37% of the workforce will continue WFH 3+ days a week post a vaccine being available. Some other high-level insights include:

-40% of workers will work from home up to three days a week in 2021

-20-60% percent of the workforce will work remotely as a result of COVID-19 protocols

-10-30% of office space will remain unoccupied (in addition to the 40-50% that was already typically unoccupied)

Therefore, at any given time in future, a workpoint could remain unoccupied 60-80% of the time.

With Australian businesses in a state of flux and grappling to find a successful workplace model that adapts to the challenges of the pandemic, Unispace’s predictive analytics tool is a way to help.