Historic bunker for sale in Arizona

A historic bunker that once housed Titan II, the largest intercontinental ballistic missile deployed by the US Air Force, is up for sale in Arizona.

Built in the early 1960s during the Cold War, the sprawling below-ground facility was designed to survive a nuclear attack. The bunker was subsequently decommissioned in the 1980s following the deactivation of the Titan II program. It was then demolished and filled with rubble, and the entrances sealed with concrete.

Robert Ellis is the second owner of the former Titan II missile site. Ellis bought the property in 2003 for $200,000 with a view to converting the silo into a commercial data storage centre by taking advantage of its electromagnetic shielding properties. However, he gave up the idea following the economic recession and put the underground bunker along with almost 13 acres of land for sale. The property is currently listed at $395,000.

The underground bunker measuring approximately 371sqm is accessed by a 12m ladder, and features giant vault-like doors and floor-to-ceiling springs that isolate each floor from seismic shocks. The facility still has three of the original blast doors, each weighing over 3,000kg.

At the height of the Cold War, the US had more than 50 Titan II missile sites including 18 in southern Arizona. Many of these sites are privately owned.

