UTS launches research partnership with building materials maker

University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has formed a five-year partnership with buildings products manufacturer Boral in a bid to accelerate product innovation, and the research, development and commercialisation of low carbon concrete.

The partnership has resulted in the establishment of the ‘UTS Boral Centre for Sustainable Building’ at UTS Tech Lab, bringing academia and industry together to research and innovate sustainable building technologies.

The partnership aims to rapidly advance Australia's transition to a low carbon economy, with practical pathways delivering incremental and transformational steps to low carbon building and construction.

UTS Boral Centre for Sustainable Building co-director, professor Vute Sirivivatnanon says, “Partnering with Boral will significantly advance our research into, and development of, construction materials at Tech Lab, increasing the size and capacity of our research team and accelerating the impact of their work.”

“The Centre will also act as an incubator for the next generation of industry-focused researchers, providing them with the skills and experience to become industry leaders of the future.”

“The Boral UTS partnership provides a pathway for everyone to work in a diverse and inclusive culture where thinking with an innovation mindset is supported,” says Dr Louise Keyte, Boral general manager – Technology Execution and co-director of the UTS Boral Centre for Sustainable Building.

“The partnership adds a richness to our organisation and is a significant step forward for Boral’s capability and our ability to deliver rapid solutions to our customers.”

UTS Tech Lab Director Dr Ray Kirby notes that, “Our partnership with Boral further strengthens Tech Lab’s commitment to working collaboratively with industry on innovative projects. Tech Lab is ideally suited to deliver value for our partners, as well as ensure that research at UTS continues to be relevant and create economic impact.”

As part of the partnership, Boral has sponsored eight scholarships for students to join researchers, with a focus on providing sustainable solutions to key challenges facing the cement and concrete industry, while a UTS academic and a Boral R&D scientist will co-supervise their industry-focused research.

