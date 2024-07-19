The design of UTS’ National First Nations College (NFNC), led by Warren and Mahoney (WAM) in partnership with Greenaway Architects, OCULUS and Finding Infinity, has been honoured with a 2024 WAFX Award in recognition of its inclusivity, community leadership and global design excellence.

The WAFX Awards, given out ahead of the World Architecture Festival in November, are reserved for a select group of future projects that best use design and architecture to tackle major world issues, including health, climate change, technology, ethics and values.

Due for completion in 2029, the upcoming college at Ultimo, NSW, is an adaptive reuse of the heritage-listed National Cash Registers building, with the building plan recognising its neighbour, the Chau Chak Wing Building, and introducing a dynamic public space that creates new urban pathways through the campus.

Observing that the NFNC will be a transformative Indigenous experience that will promote Indigenous culture and values to the world, Warren and Mahoney principal Simon Topliss says, “This project aims to create a national first, Indigenous-led college creating a new cultural heart of the University of Technology Sydney’s Campus that embodies the values of connectivity, sustainability and proud identity. We’re proud to see that leading design authorities from other parts of the world agree the project’s design is centred on delivering significant social impact and meaningfully changing the experience of student life.”

Greenaway Architects’ Jefa Greenaway said, “The design is an authentic embodiment of Indigenous design thinking. Infused with nuanced cultural references and evoking the colours of Country, it will enable a new generation to thrive through tertiary education, cloaked in culture. The UTS National First Nations College will be a national trailblazer, an exemplar model of inclusivity, leadership and global excellence.”

The College will provide accommodation for 250+ students with a mixture of studio, single and multiple bedroom units . The building also includes dedicated spaces and neighbouring amenities, including The Arts Centre with public arts and performance spaces, a student art studio and music room, multipurpose room, media room, quiet study areas, meeting rooms, offices and student support spaces. Communal kitchens and dining areas along with extensive native gardens and landscape features create a home away from home for all students.

The precinct is culturally anchored at ground level, fostering strong connections to Gadigal Country, community, and busy student life.

Strong sustainability strategies including regenerative water practices, breathable facade design, use of local, resilient materials, thermal mass, passive ventilation and biophilia will ensure the building not only functions but thrives as a living, breathing community hub.

Professor Robynne Quiggin, UTS Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Leadership and Engagement), says, “Because the College will be a place where Indigenous people feel at home and are hosts to our non-Indigenous colleagues, it was critical that we not just ensure the design process is Indigenous-led, but that it also incorporates cultural values and physical features that are important to Indigenous students."

“The College aims to create an environment where students – Indigenous and non-Indigenous – can thrive and celebrate Indigenous identity and culture, while setting a new benchmark for excellence in Indigenous education and research,” Professor Quiggin says.

Images: Supplied