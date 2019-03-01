Logo
USyd ranks 15th in the world for architecture
USyd ranks 15th in the world for architecture

The University of Sydney (USYD) has been ranked 15th in the world for its architecture and built environment degrees, according to the latest QS World University Rankings.
The University of Sydney (USYD) has been ranked 15th in the world for its architecture and built environment degrees, according to the latest QS World University Rankings.

The rankings are topped by University College London (UCL), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Delft University of Technology.

Australian universities have fared well in the rankings, with the University of Melbourne achieving 17th, RMIT achieving 22nd and University of New South Wales (UNSW) achieving equal 25th.

The top 25 universities for architecture and built environment degrees are as follows:

1. University College London (UCL), UK
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US
3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
5. Harvard University, US
6. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), US
7. University of Cambridge, UK
8. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
9. Manchester School of Architecture, UK
10. Tsinghua University, China
11. Politecnico di Milano, Italy
12. Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
13. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
14. Columbia University, US
15. The University of Sydney, Australia
16. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), US
17. The University of Melbourne, Australia
18. Tongji University, China
19. The University of Tokyo, Japan
20. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
21. The University of Sheffield, UK
22. RMIT University, Australia
23. KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
24. Georgia Institute of Technology, US
=25. Technical University of Munich, Germany
=25.The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia

Click here to see the full list of rankings.

