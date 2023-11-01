The University of Sydney will next week celebrate the 60th birthday of its iconic Fisher Library, with the facility a building loved by past and present staff and students.

A testament to 20th century modernist architecture, the library was designed by Ken Woolley along with Ted Farmer and Tom E O’Mahoney from the NSW Government Architects Office. Completed in stages, the first stage saw the completion of the horizontal five-storey undergraduate wing in 1963, and the nine-storey vertical stack that opened in 1966.

The building features open floor plans and minimal ornamentation, with pre-oxidised extruded bronze and sandstone featuring heavily amongst the interior. Innovative rubber floor tiles and the largest reverse-cycle air-conditioning plant in Australia were major features at the time of completion.

The building won both the RAIA Sulman Award and the RIBA Bronze Medal in 1962, making it the only University building to win such prestigious awards to date. The building also went on to be heritage listed in 2008.

USYD Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott describes the building as the university’s historical heart.

“Fisher Library is more than just a building; it's a core part of the student experience and a symbol of the University of Sydney's – and Australia’s – commitment to education and research,” he says.

“For six decades Fisher Library has been a place of study, research, gathering and collaboration and it has evolved to suit the needs of students and researchers with social and technological advancements.

“We’re excited to mark this significant milestone and look forward to the Library's continued role in shaping the intellectual future of our students and the broader academic community."

The library first opened in MacLaurin Hall in 1909, but the growing needs of students and staff saw designs for a new facility drawn up, University Librarian Phillip Kent explains.

“Known for its modernist and celebrated architecture, Fisher Library as we know it now was officially opened in 1963 at a time of great social change and investment in education,” he says.

“Since then Fisher Library has contributed to the life of the University through its first class, scholarly collections – the largest University Library in the country. Our Library staff over the decades made a difference in the lives of students, the academic community and broader society.

“The iconic building at the heart of the University has hosted many gatherings and protests as well as quiet reflection and preparation for life events such as assessments and exams.I love the current Fisher Library for its modernity and aspiration to serve our changing needs.”

In honour of its 60th anniversary, the University of Sydney Library has compiled a Memory Book of submissions from members of the University community sharing their memories of love, protest, studying and gathering at the Library. The Memory Book will be published on the Library’s Digital Collections later this year.

On Monday 6 November, the Library’s roof terrace will reopen for the first time in three decades. A celebratory afternoon tea will be held on the day, with a gala dinner at MacLaurin Hall to follow.