The University of Sydney is set to re-open its Chau Chak Wing Museum on 18 October, with Sarah Goffman’s new Applied Arts exhibition the main attraction for new and returning visitors.

The exhibition sees Goffman transform materials, often recycled, into works inspired by the museum’s extensive antiquities, art and ethnography collections. They include a shard of Roman glass reimagined into a bowl, a sculptural rendering of a 20th century abstract portrait and a recreation of one of the Museum's display cabinets.

The reopening provides visitors with a final opportunity to enjoy the scale and splendour of Gululu dhuwala djalkiri: welcome to the Yolŋu foundations, an exhibition of the University’s extensive eastern Arnhem Land art collection in the museum’s largest gallery space.

The museum opened its doors in November 2020, bringing together the university’s Nicholson, Macleay and University Art collections in order for them to be kept under one roof. The Nicholson Collection is the largest collection of antiquities in the southern hemisphere.

The Macleay Collections include some of Australia’s most significant natural history objects. The University Art Collection comprises more than 8,000 historical and contemporary works spanning thousands of years.

The Chau Chak Wing Museum is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm. Entry to the museum is free. To find out more regarding Covid restrictions and other information, please visit www.sydney.edu.au/museum.