The ninth edition of the University of Sydney’s Festival of Urbanism seeks to ask questions around the evolution of future cities and regions and what is needed to address issues of the past.

The Festival of ‘Future’ Urbanism will look to paint a picture of what future metropolitan areas will look like through a series of events. A number of researchers, practitioners, community advocates and industry heads will debate the threats and opportunities facing cities and regional areas with a number of events, podcasts and films.

Urban planning can often utilise new technologies at the expense of community engagement or systemic upheaval. The fanfare that surrounds the smart city brings about a space to explore alternatives and opportunities for more socially just and environmentally resilient places.

Wide-ranging topics from reinstating the voices of First Nations’ communities, the impact from the rise of digital platforms, to transitioning to zero carbon models of development and ensuring affordable homes for the many rather than rising housing wealth for the few - will be debated over two weeks as part of the Festival.

“The two-week Festival of Urbanism brings city leaders, grassroots advocates, researchers, industry experts and community members together in dialogue around the critical issues affecting Australia’s cities, suburbs, and regions,” says Nicole Gurran, Chair of Urbanism at the School of Architecture, Design and Planning

“This year’s program features more than 70 eminent speakers – from ethicists to designers, activists to academics, to political representatives and journalists, and more. They’ll be focusing on the cities and regions of tomorrow and how to bring about the changes we need today.”

To see the full list of events, click here.