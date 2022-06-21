With the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) Member Boards of the U.S.A. ratifying a new Mutual Recognition Agreement with the U.K.’s Architects Registration Board (ARB), a significant milestone has been achieved in the process that would allow architects to practise in both countries.

The Mutual Recognition Agreement is the result of nearly four years of research and negotiation between NCARB and the ARB.

The agreement will enable eligible architects to benefit from a more straightforward process to get licensed/registered, helping them establish professional contacts, seek work, and perform services as a registered architect in each country.

Modelled after similar arrangements with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the agreement has three key requirements. To apply for a reciprocal licence in either country, architects must hold a valid licence/registration in good standing from their home licensing authority (the United States or United Kingdom); have lawful authorisation to work in the locality in which they are registered; and hold an active NCARB Certificate. Similar requirements will apply to U.K. architects, who are required to have secured ARB-prescribed qualifications issued in the U.K.

For the ARB to sign the agreement, U.K. legislation is required, which is currently under development and expected later this year.

“The arrangement is an exciting opportunity for architects seeking to expand their careers internationally,” said NCARB president Alfred Vidaurri Jr. “One of the primary benefits enjoyed by NCARB Certificate holders is the ability to pursue reciprocal licensure, and this agreement expands those benefits to a new continent.”

“The U.K. and U.S.A. are among the world’s leaders in architecture. A mutual recognition agreement will reinforce this further, helping eligible professionals to register between the two countries, sharing their skills and services,” said Alan Kershaw, chair of the Architects Registration Board.

This agreement is based on the Mutual Recognition Arrangement signed in 2017 between NCARB, Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) and the New Zealand Registered Architects Board (NZRAB), which was designed to recognise the professional credentials of architects licensed/registered in the US, Australia and New Zealand, and to create the opportunity to practice beyond their borders.

Similarly, following the announcement of a new free trade agreement between Australia and the U.K. in June 2021, AACA began negotiating a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) with the ARB to ‘facilitate the registration of an architect registered in the United Kingdom as an Australian architect or New Zealand architect; and the registration of an Australian architect or New Zealand architect as an architect in the United Kingdom’.

AACA CEO Kathlyn Loseby said: “Architects are among the most highly qualified professionals alongside the legal and medical fraternities. Architecture is also one of the professions that benefits most from collaboration. Recognising architects’ credentials globally will literally open up a whole new world of tremendous opportunities to transform the lived experience of our built environment.”

This agreement is expected to be finalised in 2023.

Earlier this year, the new trade agreement signed by Australia and India included mutual recognition of professional qualifications and registrations of Australian and Indian architects to be facilitated as part of the commitments.

Image: https://www.arch2o.com/how-to-be-a-better-architect-tips/