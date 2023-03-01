Buchan and the University of Queensland will better support upcoming Indigenous architects through the Buchan Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Architecture Industry Scholarship, which will support a student through the entirety of their undergraduate studies.

The scholarship has been created in order to provide for the essential needs of tertiary education, as well as access to a diverse academic and professional network. Buchan CEO Stephen Auld says the scholarship forms and furthers the practice's Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which assists in strengthening reconciliation commitments.

"Education is a key focus of our RAP," he says.

"We recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are severely underrepresented in the built environment. We support positive and meaningful change in this area and recognise the active role we can play in breaking down barriers to entry through financial and social support."

University of Queensland Pro-Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Engagement, Bronwyn Fredericks (pictured top right), says the scholarship will play a key role in providing opportunities to Indigenous students.

“Education is a powerful tool and has a positive ripple effect - for the student, for the community and our society more broadly...until we close the gap in higher education participation and outcomes, the goals of reconciliation will remain elusive.”

Buchan has commissioned Burrundi Design Studio and Wiradjuri woman Theresa Bower (pictured top left) to create an artwork (pictured above) reflective of the RAP’s aspiration to connect people, place, Country and culture.

"The expanding star icon represents education," Bower says.

"Its central core represents the university and the knowledge that is held within, reaching out to connect First Nations people to higher education in the built environment profession."