The University of Queensland’s new Andrew N. Liveris building has officially opened this week, with university researchers to potentially unlock new ways for Australia to pivot towards net zero.

The building houses UQ’s School of Chemical Engineering, and features labs and technologies seldom seen in a tertiary capacity.

“As shown in the recent QS World University Rankings by Subject, UQ is in the top three chemical engineering schools within Australia and this building will greatly enhance our capabilities to find solutions to global challenges,” says UQ Vice-Chancellor Deborah Terry AO.

“This building also further cements the vital work happening across the University to help lead Australia towards a more sustainable future, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The building features 2000 sqm of teaching and 480 sqm of laboratory space across 11 storeys. It also has glass-walled research laboratories, allowing visitors to watch research as it happens, and fit-for-purpose equipment to allow researchers to safely test reactors, x-ray machines and lasers. Thousands of students will use the building, including 600 undergraduate and masters students, as well as 200 higher degree research students.

Head of School of Chemical Engineering, Justin Cooper-White, says the work of chemical engineers can potentially right the wrongs of large-scale energy, resource and manufacturing industries.

“We can use our expertise and these fantastic world-class facilities to try and reduce the impact of these industries,” he says.

“Our research teams are currently working on dozens of projects that will help transform our economy into one that is sustainable and will serve the community for generations to come.”

The building derives its name from distinguished chemical engineering alumnus (1975) and global business leader Andrew Liveris AO. The building is a fitting acknowledgment of one of UQ’s most accomplished graduates, who has provided generous support alongside his wife, Paula.

Liveris says he is delighted that the Liveris Building will provide a place for research and learning to assist in reducing carbon footprint.

“I spent four years at University of Queensland studying chemical engineering and I feel very strongly about the impact that had on me,” he says.

“I consider UQ as the place where I learned how to learn.”

Both Liveris and his wife have donated $13.5 million to establish the Andrew N. Liveris Academy for Innovation and Leadership, which is also housed in the new building. The Academy is a hub for high-achieving students and now incorporates 80 Scholars from across Australia.

Image: Supplied