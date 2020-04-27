UNStudio & Cox design Melbourne's $2bn Southbank

The Victorian State Government has officially given the green light to Melbourne’s $2 billion Southbank by Beulah.

The announcement is a welcome relief amid current economic turbulence, with the project set to generate more than 4,700 construction jobs via the provision of a $1 billion additional investment stimulus to the Melbourne construction market.

Upon completion of the build, 3,250 new ongoing direct jobs will be generated across multiple industries including office, retail, entertainment, hospitality and childcare, ultimately growing the working population of Southbank by eight percent.

On track to become Australia’s tallest tower at 365 metres high, approval from the Minister for Planning, Richard Wynne, signifies a major vote of confidence in the overall concept and future of Southbank.

Conceptualised alongside acclaimed Dutch firm UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture, the permit will now allow the transformation of the current BMW site into a vertical village spanning a total of 270,000sqm.

An extensive process to date — including the initial Southbank by Beulah global architecture competition — Beulah Managing Director Jiaheng Chan says the project team has been overwhelmed by the support from the official government bodies.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to both the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne for their endorsement of Southbank by Beulah, which we hope will play a significant role in Melbourne’s economic recovery over the coming years.”

“Southbank by Beulah will transform the way Melburnians work, live, learn, revitalise and play — it will set a global benchmark for an unprecedented lifestyle hub that caters to present and future generations and will assist in the future growth of Melbourne and its vision to become a truly global smart city.”

“Discussions have already begun with leading global brands in the hospitality, retail and cultural sectors who are looking for a transformative project of this calibre.”

Lodged in August 2019, the approved application outlines plans to offer users a connectedness to nature within an urban environment.

Envisioned as a vertical mini-metropolis, Southbank by Beulah will comprise four distinct collections of private residences, public and green spaces, rooftop sky garden, town hall, commercial offices, a five-star urban resort, childcare centre, a health and wellness precinct, arts and culture spaces and programs, as well as retail, all within two twisting terraced forms.

The spine twists into a series of outdoor spaces and green devices along the façades of the two towers, paying homage to Melbourne’s title of The Garden City, symbolically bridging the Royal Botanic Gardens with Melbourne’s Arts Precinct.

Pocket parks will be a focal point throughout the building, connecting neighbourhoods within the residential tower, providing residents with a sense of community and a place to relax, before culminating in a landscaped journey to the publicly accessible rooftop sky garden.

Construction is forecast to commence next year and will take approximately 5 years to complete.