The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney was honoured on a prestigious global platform for its decarbonisation efforts with a win at the annual Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards announced recently at Schneider’s Innovation Summit 2024 in Paris.

UNSW won the ‘Impact to My Enterprise’ award, which recognises partner, customer and supplier organisations that exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonising their own operations. UNSW was the only Australian entity to secure this global recognition.

Working in collaboration with partners, UNSW has an ambitious Environmental Sustainability Plan in place to reduce its environmental footprint and establish sustainability leadership across its campuses.

Launched in 2022, the awards honour the contribution of Schneider's business ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world using advanced technology solutions and embracing collaboration to work faster and smarter.

Alongside UNSW, winners in the Pacific region included AirTrunk, which also won the ‘Impact to My Enterprise’ award, while Pacific Energy and Quasar Systems were announced joint winners in the ‘Impact to My Customers’ category.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the outstanding sustainability achievements of our customers and partners in the Pacific region and applaud their sustainability endeavours. Not only did we see four exemplary wins locally, it was a remarkable achievement for the University of New South Wales to also secure global recognition,” says Schneider Electric’s Pacific Zone president Colette Munro.

“As we make progress on our path to net zero, I encourage other Australian businesses to look to UNSW, AirTrunk, Pacific Energy, and Quasar, which have set new benchmarks when it comes to deploying the latest and greatest sustainable technology solutions,” Munro says.

Image: UNSW