UNSW unveils its vision towards a cleaner, renewable automotive future
UNSW unveils its vision towards a cleaner, renewable automotive future

Sunswift Garage, the innovative hub for Sunswift Racing was set up by the University of NSW to serve as a showcase space, an event venue, a research and teaching lab, and an automotive workshop—all in one.
Sunswift Garage, the innovative hub for Sunswift Racing was set up by the University of NSW to serve as a showcase space, an event venue, a research and teaching lab, and an automotive workshop—all in one.

As a facility dedicated to solar EV technology research, Sunswift Garage embodies the shift towards a cleaner, renewable automotive future.

Acciording to UNSW, "The design prioritises visibility, light, and transparency. Strategically positioned at the main entrance to the Kensington Campus, the garage not only houses the Sunswift Racing Team but also fosters engagement with cutting-edge interdisciplinary engineering."

"Colour and material choices reflect the commitment to renewable energy values. An 'electric blue' and 'bright white' palette, reminiscent of lightning bolts, establishes a strong connection to EV cars. The glass walls of an internal storage room feature translucent blue-patterned decals and backlit elements, creating a luminous 'beacon' within the space," says UNSW.

Extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including Sunswift Racing representatives, the broader university community, and consultants, ensured that the design met aesthetic, functional, and technical requirements, says UNSW.

