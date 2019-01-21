Huge cash injection for built environment research projects

A number of built environment research projects have received more than $11 million in grants, making the UNSW the biggest participant in the federal government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) funding program.

One of the funded projects is a partnership with Flame Security International to develop an autonomous intelligent fire prediction and suppression system, with a world-first, non-toxic, eco-friendly, flame retardant for use on such items as furniture and construction materials.

The project has received $3 million from CRC-P.

The artificial intelligence project with Jasgo R&D was granted $1.47 million to create a system for the rapid diagnostics of house dust mites and bedbugs.

A grant of $2.9 million was awarded to Frontier SI to deliver secure digital valuation models and tools that cover a broad range of land and property types across Australia and overseas.

All up, the CRC-P has announced more than $40 million in grants to 19 projects as part of the sixth round of the program.

UNSW deputy vice-chancellor for research, professor Nicholas Fisk says, “This program allows our researchers to interact with industry in a meaningful way and take new technology to market, so it’s pleasing to see our researchers participating in versatile projects across so many disciplines.”