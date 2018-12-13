UNSW to get new health facility in Randwick

A new BVN-designed hub for multi-disciplinary medical, education, training and research will be established at the Randwick Hospital Campus under a new partnership between UNSW Sydney and the NSW Government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement recently alongside the NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard and the Member for Coogee Bruce Notley-Smith at UNSW’s Kensington campus.

UNSW will make an initial investment of up to $AUD 250 million in the new UNSW Health Translation Hub, which will deliver state-of-the-art education, training and research rooms and expanded ambulatory care clinics in fields such as neuroscience, public and population health.

UNSW president and vice-chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs says the unique partnership will ensure the latest research leads to faster improvements in patient care.

“UNSW has had teaching hospital affiliations on the Randwick Hospitals’ Campus for nearly 60 years," he said. “As well as improving health services to our local communities, the seamless physical and working integration between the hospitals and this new Health Translation Hub will enable us to compete at the forefront of health research and education internationally.

“That in turn will attract more outstanding clinicians, health professionals and academics to the Precinct; drive better healthcare, research and outcomes for patients; and generate economic benefits for the community,” he says.

The new building will co-locate the Prince of Wales of Clinical School, the School of Women’s and Children’s Health, and the School of Psychiatry. It is currently being planned with clinicians, researchers and health planners and is expected to be completed and functioning within five years.

Image credit: BVN