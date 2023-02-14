A group of UNSW experts believe that net zero in Australia’s built environment is achievable by 2040.

The findings, published in a guide titled Race to Net Zero Carbon: A Climate Emergency Guide for New and Existing Buildings in Australia, details critical information on materials and construction best practices which will allow for the built environment to reach climate targets by 2040.

“Our guide draws on Australian climate data but has global applicability,” says the guide’s Lead Researcher, Deo Prasad.

“This guide provides a deeper level of knowledge on how this sector can rapidly move towards net zero carbon buildings in the short term. Using science-based evidence and analytics, the guide maps a clear roadmap to achieving net zero by 2040 in the building industry. It goes beyond the aspirational and into the achievable.”

Australia’s built environment accounts for a fifth of the nation’s emissions. Carbon emissions within the built environment occur across all stages of a building’s life cycle.

“Historically, most professionals have only focussed on reducing the operational carbon footprints of buildings. Operational carbon refers to what is required for the building to run once it is built, like energy use in heating or cooling,” Prasad says.

Prasad says renewable energy is utilised to offset emissions, while embodied carbon footprints have been constantly overlooked.

“There are significant amounts of emissions embedded in the materials and construction of the building itself and these need to be addressed and offset in order for our built environment to be truly net zero.

“Our guide goes deeper than just operational offsetting. It illustrates a ‘whole of life’ approach to buildings – considering where building material comes from, how they are transported to the construction site, and so on.”

Embodied carbon can be lowered through retrofitting and reducing materials in use, and employing low-carbon materials such as green steel and concrete alternatives if retrofitting or material reduction isn’t possible.

The guide also details post-life opportunities for materials of demolished buildings. Prasad says the current challenge faced by the industry is to make net zero construction the norm.

“While the global community is aiming for net zero by 2050, the building sector has much greater potential and opportunity to reach net zero operational emissions by 2030 and a 60 percent reduction in embodied carbon by 2030. These are the goals our guide aims to achieve.”

“While our guide details advanced knowledge and research, practical design approaches, and benchmarks and targets for industry to be informed, there is another vital lever required to make net zero possible.

Prasad believes government legislation is key to reaching emissions targets by 2040.

“Governments should mandate net zero construction codes, which will push for best performance to achieve net zero. They should lead by example and ensure all public buildings are net zero carbon and provide subsidies and rebates to incentivise change.

“Most countries will be looking at low embodied carbon products, technologies and systems in the future. The government needs to see this as an opportunity to become a leader by promoting innovation in this space.”

Prasad believes clients have a crucial role to play in achieving targets within the allotted timeframe.

“It’s essential that the industry – be it clients, government or designers – start speeding up the race to net zero carbon before it becomes too late in the climate emergency.”

To find out more about the guide, click here.